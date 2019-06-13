202
Home » National News » Officials: 5-year-old shoots toddler…

Officials: 5-year-old shoots toddler in head, uncle charged

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 7:57 pm 06/13/2019 07:57pm
Share

GRAY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old shot a 2-year-old sibling at a Georgia home while playing with a gun and now the children’s uncle has been charged.

News outlets report the children found the gun in the home Wednesday and were playing with it when it discharged. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the 2-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition.

Authorities charged 18-year-old Darius Johnson with reckless conduct and theft.

Jones County Sheriff’s Captain Jimmy Black says the gun was stolen during a burglary about two weeks ago.

Johnson lived at the same home as the children when the shooting occurred. Sheriff Butch Reece says the gun was left where the children could get it.

It wasn’t immediately known if Johnson has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!