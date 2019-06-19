Correction: Phoenix Airport-TSA Officers Injured story

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story June 18 about a man who tried to rush through a security checkpoint at the Phoenix airport, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two federal officers were injured as…

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story June 18 about a man who tried to rush through a security checkpoint at the Phoenix airport, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two federal officers were injured as they tried to subdue him. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says five TSA officers were treated for injuries. The AP also reported that two TSA officers and Phoenix police officers arrested him. Dankers says TSA officers have no arrest authority, and the man was arrested by Phoenix police.

A corrected version of the story is below:

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man tried to rush through a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and five federal officers were injured as they subdued him.

Transportation Security Administration officials say Phoenix police officers assigned to the airport arrested 19-year-old Tyrese Garner on Tuesday.

Police say Garner is jailed on suspicion of felony criminal trespassing, felony resisting arrest and five counts of misdemeanor assault.

It’s unclear why he tried to rush through the security checkpoint and whether he has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

In a statement, TSA officials say it was an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack” against their officers.

The two unidentified officers were taken to a Phoenix hospital for undisclosed injuries.

