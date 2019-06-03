202
Off-duty Detroit police sergeant killed in domestic incident

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 6:31 pm 06/03/2019 06:31pm
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Police say an off-duty Detroit sergeant has died following what was described as domestic violence at a home in a suburban community.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Monday that Sgt. Elaine Williams was “a rising star in this police department.”

Police in Garden City say in a statement that they responded to the home about 11:40 p.m. Sunday and found a person dead inside. Another person was found shot and wounded outside the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on that person haven’t been released.

Police describe what happened as a domestic violence incident and say there’s no active threat to the community. Police are investigating.

