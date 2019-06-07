202
Home » National News » Nursing assistant found guilty…

Nursing assistant found guilty of patient abuse appeals

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 10:11 am 06/07/2019 10:11am
Share

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A judge has found a nursing assistant guilty of simple assault and patient abuse in covering the mouth of a 92-year-old patient at a nursing center and recording it.

Nineteen-year-old Samantha Siegel, of Portsmouth, was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in jail on the misdemeanors, most of that time suspended. She’s appealing her convictions to superior court, asking for a jury trial.

Prosecutors said that last year, Siegel, who used to work at St. Ann’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Dover, made a recording of herself putting her hand over the patient’s mouth to prevent the patient from speaking. She showed the recording to others.

St. Ann’s learned about the recording and called Dover police.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!