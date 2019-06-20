202
NRA sues ex-president Oliver North, saying he harmed the NRA

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 5:16 pm 06/20/2019 05:16pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association has sued its former president, Oliver North, for what it called “conduct harmful to the NRA.”

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New York. It sought a judge’s declaration that the NRA isn’t required to pay North’s legal bills.

North stepped down from the post in April. The lawsuit said he “departed office after a widely publicized, failed coup attempt.”

The suit also accused top NRA official Chris Cox of conspiring with North to oust the organization’s chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.

The New York Times reported that the NRA had also suspended Cox, who said the allegations were “offensive and patently false.”

A message left for North through his website wasn’t immediately returned.

