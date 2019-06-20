202
North Texas officer who failed to find abducted girl fired

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 12:01 pm 06/20/2019 12:01pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas police chief says he’s fired a sergeant who failed to find an 8-year-old girl who had been abducted when he visited the hotel room where she was being held.

Forest Hill police Chief Dan Dennis said Wednesday that Sgt. Richardson Wolfe displayed “ineptitude.”

Acting on a tip that the man who had abducted the child May 18 might be at a hotel in Forest Hill, Wolfe went to the room and spoke with 51-year-old Michael Webb but didn’t find the girl. He returned two hours later along with Fort Worth police and the girl was found then.

The Associated Press couldn’t locate a phone number for Wolfe.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webb on a count of kidnapping.

