North Carolina man sentenced for raping unconscious wife

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 4:05 pm 06/05/2019 04:05pm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to four years in prison for raping his wife, who was a service member at a military base in Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports 28-year-old Jimmy Indarte was sentenced Monday in Tacoma federal court after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the woman had sought to divorce Indarte in 2017 after she discovered he had tortured and killed their puppies. They were living at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Federal prosecutors say she also found videos on his phone that showed him raping her while she was unconscious.

Prosecutors say Indarte choked her and chased her with a knife after she confronted him about the videos.

He was arrested in High Point, North Carolina in December 2017.

