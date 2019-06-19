202
Home » National News » North Carolina authorities: Kittens…

North Carolina authorities: Kittens being thrown off highway

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 9:29 am 06/19/2019 09:29am
Share

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say people have been throwing kittens off of two state highways, and some into the Neuse River below.

News outlets report the Craven County Sheriff’s office says they’ve received “multiple reports” of kittens being tossed from cars along U.S. 17 and U.S. 70. Officials say they’re “aggressively” investigating the incidents.

Sun Journal reports the sheriff said both live and dead cats have been recovered and added that some were apparently thrown from a nearby bridge into the river in eastern North Carolina.

In a Facebook post , officials said extra patrols have been assigned to the bridge and the sheriff’s department is monitoring video taken by cameras on the bridge.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!