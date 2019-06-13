202
Woman who helped in Dannemora prison break is denied parole

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 3:42 pm 06/13/2019 03:42pm
FILE - In this June 15, 2015 file photo, Joyce Mitchell appears at Plattsburgh City Court for a hearing in Plattsburgh, N.Y. A parole board decision released Thursday, June 13, 2019, says Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years. She’s serving 2 1/3 to 7 years for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June 2015. (G.N. Miller/NY Post via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The upstate New York prison tailor who helped two killers escape has been denied parole for a third time.

A parole board decision released Thursday says Joyce Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two more years.

She’s serving 2 1/3 to seven years for helping Richard Matt and David Sweat escape Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in June 2015.

She provided tools the killers used in a prison break featured in the 2018 Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.”

State corrections spokesman Thomas Mailey says the parole board considers victims’ statements, institutional accomplishments, perceived danger to public safety and other factors in determining parole eligibility.

Specific reasons for the board’s decision were not released.

Mitchell’s next parole hearing at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility is in June 2021.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

