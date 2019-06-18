202
Netflix announces 2 more seasons of ‘Queer Eye’

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 7:31 pm 06/18/2019 07:31pm
This image released by Netflix shows the cast of "Queer Eye." The program was named one of the top ten TV shows of 2018 by the Associated Press. (Netflix via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Netflix’s show “Queer Eye” says it’s bringing fabulousness to the masses for two more seasons.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that the fourth season will debut July 19. The eight episodes were shot in the Kansas City area, where last season the stars revamped a prison guard, a children’s camp program director and two sisters who own a barbecue joint. Netflix also says production will begin soon in Philadelphia for the fifth season, which will be released next year.

The show features resident fashion expert, Tan France, along with food guru Antoni Porowski, hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and home designer Bobby Berk. The Emmy-winning show is a reboot of the 2003 series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

