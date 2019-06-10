202
Home » National News » Naked man shot by…

Naked man shot by officer: Georgia county dropped from suit

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 5:00 pm 06/10/2019 05:00pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed civil rights claims against a Georgia county after a police officer shot an unarmed, naked man.

Former DeKalb County officer Robert Olsen, who’s white, killed 27-year-old Anthony Hill, a black veteran with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, in 2015. Hill’s family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Olsen and the county, claiming officials failed to provide adequate training for interacting with mentally ill people.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten ruled last week that DeKalb County’s training on use of force and interactions with mentally ill people followed best law enforcement practices.

The claims against Olsen remain.

Hill was wandering around his apartment complex without clothes when a manager called 911. Olsen was dispatched to the scene and shot Hill shortly after arriving.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!