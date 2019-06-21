202
Mueller report aired on stage but there’s no packed house

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 5:29 am 06/21/2019 05:29am
It didn’t play to a packed house. But the Mueller report has been aired on stage in Maine.

Art met reality when actors from the Ten Bucks Theater Company read aloud Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” It took place last weekend at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Julie Arnold Lisnet and more than two dozen like-minded volunteers did what few Americans have done: Read the entire 448-page report.

Attendance was sparse. But Lisnet thought the effort was important.

She said all Americans should read the report, or listen to it, regardless of which side of the political aisle they’re on.

