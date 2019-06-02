Mountaire Farms buys grain facility in Delaware

202
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The company that says it’s the sixth-largest chicken processor in the country has purchased a grain facility in Delaware.

Delaware State News reports that Mountaire Farms says it bought the Cartanza Grain Facility located east of Dover. Mountaire didn’t immediately return an email sent Sunday asking about the purchase price.

The facility was built in 1977 and has the capacity to store more than 1 million bushels of grain. It’s equipped with a grain dryer.

This will be the 13th grain storage facility the company owns on the Delmarva peninsula. Six are in Delaware, five in Maryland and two in Virginia.

Founded in 1914 in Arkansas, Mountaire Farms has nearly 10,000 employees in Arkansas and North Carolina, in addition to the Delmarva states. It now has a corporate office in Millsboro, Delaware.

