Mother, daughter plead not guilty in cut-from-womb case

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 4:09 pm 06/26/2019 04:09pm
FILE - This combination of booking photos provided by the Chicago Police Department on Thursday, May 16, 2019 shows Clarisa Figueroa, 46; and Desiree Figueroa, 24. Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree, suspected of strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting her baby from her womb, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 pleaded not guilty to the charges in a 27-count indictment that includes a charge of aggravated battery of a child. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago mother and her adult daughter suspected of strangling a pregnant teenager and cutting her baby from her womb have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to the charges in a 27-count indictment that includes a charge of aggravated battery of a child. Prosecutors haven’t charged them with murder in the death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s newborn son, but police have said they expect them to do so.

Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, pleaded not guilty to a charge of concealing a homicidal death.

The 46-year-old Figueroa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her house April 23 with a promise of baby clothes and killing her. She planned to raise the baby as her own.

