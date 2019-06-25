202
Home » National News » Mother arrested after 12-year-old…

Mother arrested after 12-year-old fatally shoots twin

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 8:20 pm 06/25/2019 08:20pm
Share

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California say a woman has been arrested after her 12-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his twin brother.

San Bernardino police say they responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Monday and found the boy, who died at a hospital.

The department says an investigation revealed the siblings got hold of an unlocked handgun while they were home alone and loaded it.

Police say the boys were playing with the gun when it accidentally went off.

Their mother, 45-year-old Gabriela Keeton, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony child endangerment. She was being held on $100,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.

Authorities tell KABC-TV that the boys’ father was in the hospital at the time but didn’t provide details.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!