Mom must get education, job after daughter’s shooting death

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 7:37 am 06/25/2019 07:37am
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced neglect charge stemming from her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting death has been ordered to take parenting classes, get an education, stay off drugs and find a job.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 22-year-old Dashana Fowler of Gary was sentenced Monday to three years in a Community Transition Court for the Sept. 4 death of Jayla Miller.

Fowler apologized, saying she wanted to enter the problem-solving court for her surviving children.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez says he’ll give Fowler a “ticket to prison” if she doesn’t comply with the program’s requirements.

Documents say Fowler’s son told investigators his sister reached under a pillow in a bedroom, grabbed a handgun and shot herself. Crack cocaine also was found in the room.

Topics:
National News
