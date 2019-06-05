202
Mom: Boy on minibike fatally hit by deputy wasn’t at fault

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 8:16 am 06/05/2019 08:16am
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton speaks with reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Battle Creek, Mich. An 11-year-old Battle Creek boy was killed Tuesday when his mini motorbike was involved in a collision with a patrol car from the Calhoun County Sheriff Department. (Trace Christenson/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — The mother of an 11-year-old boy on a minibike who was fatally struck by a sheriff’s deputy in southern Michigan says her son wasn’t at fault.

Christina Valadez said Tuesday during a news conference with her lawyer that Norman Hood was “a good kid” who was just trying to cross a street.

The deputy was responding to a report of a possible burglary when he hit the boy about 9:30 p.m. May 28 in Battle Creek, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Detroit. The sheriff’s office has said it appears the bike turned into the car’s path.

Valadez’s attorney, Don Sappanos, says there’s evidence the deputy was speeding.

Authorities haven’t disclosed how fast the car was going. The deputy hadn’t activated his vehicle’s overhead lights and siren. State police are investigating.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

