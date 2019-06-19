202
Mom accused of abusing, imprisoning kids reaches plea deal

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 11:21 am 06/19/2019 11:21am
In this undated photo released by the Ingham County Jail, Sarah Conde is shown. Sarah Conde, one of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom has pleaded guilty to child abuse, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde is awaiting a July 11 trial on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. (Ingham County Jail via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of two Michigan parents accused of punishing their five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon has pleaded guilty to child abuse.

The Lansing State Journal reports 29-year-old Sarah Conde cried quietly while admitting Tuesday that she denied dental care for her children. As part of a deal with prosecutors, additional child abuse and unlawful imprisonment charges will be dropped.

She’s expected to get at least 29-43 months in prison when sentenced July 17.

Sarah and Yenier Conde were charged last year . The abuse allegedly occurred over several years and was discovered in 2017 in Lansing. They’ve lost custody of the children.

Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde is awaiting a July 11 trial on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment.

