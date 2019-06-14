202
Mnuchin says 2020 deadline for Tubman $20 bill not possible

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 7:05 pm 06/14/2019 07:05pm
This image provided by the Library of Congress shows Harriet Tubman, between 1860 and 1875. (H.B. Lindsley/Library of Congress via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is calling “completely erroneous” a published report that an initial 2020 deadline for completing the design of a $20 bill featuring Harriett Tubman could have been met.

Mnuchin told a congressional committee last month that the redesign of the $20 bill featuring Tubman, a 19th century abolitionist leader, had to be delayed.

But The New York Times on Friday published an image of a $20 bill featuring Tubman which it said it had obtained from a former Treasury Department official. The image depicts Tubman in a dark coat with a wide collar and a white scarf.

The newspaper said the design process was far enough along that the Trump administration likely could have met the original 2020 deadline.

