Mississippi teacher killed in Louisiana; 2 arrested

FERRIDAY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi school teacher who had recently been honored by his school district was found fatally shot Monday across the state line in Louisiana. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Concordia Parish, Louisiana, authorities identified the victim as Fred McCray Jr., news outlets reported.

McCray had completed his first year of teaching at Morgantown Middle School in Natchez and was one of 10 named 2018-2019 teacher of the year for the Natchez-Adams County School District.

His body was found in nearby Ferriday, Louisiana.

McCray gave a ride to two people Sunday, investigators told KNOE-TV . He was shot in the head and his body was hidden under plywood and garbage at an old food plant in Ferriday, Louisiana.

The suspects were identified as 48-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Lewis of Ferriday and Cedric Tennessee, whose home and age weren’t available. Both were arrested and face first-degree murder charges.

Concordia Parish Chief Deputy David Hedrick told The Natchez Democrat that Concordia deputies arrested Lewis on Monday morning. Tennessee was arrested in New Orleans. They face charges of first-degree murder.

“He was an amazing teacher,” Zandra McDonald, Natchez Adams School District Deputy Superintendent told the Democrat. “He had a commanding presence in his classroom and established a solid relationship with his students and with colleagues. He had just completed an additional degree and was working on his doctorate.”

