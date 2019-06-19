202
Milwaukee police: Person in custody after boy fatally shot

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 12:34 pm 06/19/2019 12:34pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they have a person in custody in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy whose mother said found a gun and shot himself.

Authorities said Wednesday they would be making a recommendation on charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office “in the near future.”

Police Chaplain Malcolm Hunt says the child’s mother said she woke up to the sound of gunfire Tuesday and found her dead son in the living room after finding a gun.

It’s the second 5-year-old to die in as many days in a shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. On Monday, a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after he was dropped off at a hospital in Kenosha. The child’s grandfather said the boy was accidentally shot by a family member.

