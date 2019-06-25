202
Michigan man convicted of murder at 13 locked up for drugs

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 5:30 pm 06/25/2019 05:30pm
FILE - This Feb. 28, 2019 file booking photo released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows Nathaniel Abraham in Pontiac, Mich. Abraham, known for being convicted of murder at age 13 has been sentenced to at least six years in prison for a drug conviction. Abraham apologized Tuesday, June 25, 2019, and said he was taking "full responsibility." The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in May to delivering heroin and methamphetamine. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP File)

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man known for being convicted of murder at age 13 has been sentenced to at least six years in prison for a drug conviction.

Nathaniel Abraham apologized Tuesday and said he was taking “full responsibility.” The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in May to delivering heroin and methamphetamine.

Abraham will be eligible for parole after six years. Defense attorney James Galen told Abraham’s mother the sentence could have been worse because of her son’s criminal record.

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007.

The Detroit News says Abraham will return to court July 17 for sentences in other cases, including obstructing police.

