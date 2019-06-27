202
Home » National News » Mayor calls out worker…

Mayor calls out worker accused of spitting on Eric Trump

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 9:06 pm 06/27/2019 09:06pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, Eric Trump appears on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York. Trump says the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after she spit on him. Chicago police say they assisted the Secret Service at the scene. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has condemned a cocktail lounge employee who Eric Trump says spit on him.

Lightfoot said Thursday she had spoken to Trump, the son of Republican President Donald Trump, and that it was “very gracious of him” not to press charges after the incident Tuesday night at The Aviary in Chicago’s trendy West Loop area.

Eric Trump has said the U.S. Secret Service took the employee into custody. The worker has been placed on leave.

Lighfoot said during a news conference that the incident was “repugnant” and that “you cross the line when you assault someone. … No one deserves that. No one.”

Eric Trump told Breitbart News in a telephone interview that it was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!