Massachusetts man gets 40 years in prison for raping 2 girls

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 8:42 am 06/28/2019 08:42am
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man described by a prosecutor as a “monster pedophile” has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for repeatedly raping two young girls, one of whom bore his child.

The Republican newspaper reports that 35-year-old Hadyetou Diaby, of Springfield, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to 28 charges including multiple counts of child rape, indecent assault and battery on a child, threatening to commit a crime and witness intimidation.

Diaby also pleaded guilty to posing a child in a sexual act. His girlfriend saw a video on his phone of him raping one of the girls and called police in May 2016. The girls were raped when they were between 11 and 15 years old.

Diaby’s attorney says her client “acknowledges what he did was horrific.”

Topics:
National News
