Marvel fans can stay in Iron Man’s cabin outside Atlanta

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 2:58 pm 06/11/2019 02:58pm
CAMPBELLTON, Ga. (AP) — Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they’re willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night.

WSB-TV reports the cabin where Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, lived during the “Avengers: Endgame” film was listed for rent on Airbnb.

The three-bedroom cabin is located on a lake in Fairburn, about 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta. It’s listed at around $800 per night.

Marvel has not confirmed whether the property listed is the same as the one where Robert Downey Jr.’s character stayed.

