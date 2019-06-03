Man eats 44 dozen oysters to become Acme’s 2019 World Oyster Eating Champ

For the second year in a row, Darron Breeden from Orange, Virginia has won the "Acme World Oyster Eating Championship." This contest is held at Woldenberg Park during the New Orleans Oyster Festival.

The contestants have eight minutes to see how many dozen oysters they can possibly eat.

Breeden ate 44 dozen oysters this year in the competition to win the $2-thousand dollar prize. In 2018, he ate 40 dozen oysters, so this is a personal best for the competitive eater. Breeden said that now he wants to beat the world record for oyster eating.

