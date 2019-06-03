202
Home » National News » Man eats 44 dozen…

Man eats 44 dozen oysters to become Acme’s 2019 World Oyster Eating Champ

By CNN June 3, 2019 10:44 am 06/03/2019 10:44am
5 Shares

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — For the second year in a row, Darron Breeden from Orange, Virginia has won the “Acme World Oyster Eating Championship.” This contest is held at Woldenberg Park during the New Orleans Oyster Festival.

The contestants have eight minutes to see how many dozen oysters they can possibly eat.

Breeden ate 44 dozen oysters this year in the competition to win the $2-thousand dollar prize. In 2018, he ate 40 dozen oysters, so this is a personal best for the competitive eater. Breeden said that now he wants to beat the world record for oyster eating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Food & Restaurant News Latest News Life & Style National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!