202
Home » National News » Man dies in shootout…

Man dies in shootout with Wayne State officer in Detroit

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 9:36 am 06/06/2019 09:36am
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a shootout with a Wayne State University police officer in Detroit.

The school’s police Chief Anthony Holt says the department responded Wednesday night following a 911 call about shots being fired. The Detroit News says someone reported that the man was riding his bike and firing a gun, and he shot at police before the officer returned fire.

WWJ-AM reports no one else was injured. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Detroit police are expected to investigate the officer-involved shooting, while Wayne State police will conduct an internal investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!