202
Home » National News » Man dies from injuries…

Man dies from injuries from tornado that hit Jefferson City

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 10:15 am 06/03/2019 10:15am
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has died from injuries he sustained when a powerful tornado tore through Jefferson City, Missouri.

An obituary posted by Millard Family Chapels says 61-year-old John Howard Freeman died May 26 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City due to injuries he sustained in the tornado that struck the Jefferson City area shortly before midnight on May 22.

Capital Region Medical Center confirmed Monday that Freeman was brought in as a patient May 23 and later died.

He would be the first reported death from the tornado that carved a 32-mile (51.5-kilometer) path through central Missouri.

The obituary says Freeman enjoyed working on cars and stereos and playing with his dog, Daisy, who also was killed as a result of the storm.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!