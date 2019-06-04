Man charged after wife records fight ending with deadly fall

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard has been charged with assault after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard has been charged with assault after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Thirty-year-old Bradley Jenkins, a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections, is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond on the third-degree domestic assault charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

After his wife, 27-year-old Allissa Martin, was found dead over the weekend, police found her cellphone on the seventh floor of the garage, its camera still recording, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports .

“The recording showed her pointing the camera toward herself,” Detective Mark West wrote in a probable cause statement. “She then turned the camera toward this defendant and he was shown on camera. They were arguing.”

Martin, herself a corrections officer, can be heard on the recording yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her face, according to court documents. She then dropped the phone.

“Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls,” West wrote.

When police arrived, Jenkins was straddling Martin’s body and “appeared to be intoxicated,” court documents say.

Jenkins, who’s from the Illinois town of Taylorville, told police he and Martin were married May 22 in Las Vegas, charges say. He told police their co-workers had accompanied them to the Cardinals-Cubs game at Busch Stadium where they argued. West, the detective, said Jenkins “told me several lies” including claims that he hadn’t been on the garage roof with Martin and that they hadn’t become physical.

Police said they are continuing to investigate Martin’s death. An autopsy was being conducted.

