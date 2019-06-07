202
Man avoids prison in 2016 Indiana boat crash that killed 2

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 7:57 am 06/07/2019 07:57am
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty in a 2016 Lake Michigan boat crash that killed two passengers has avoided prison time in the case.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Gibson earlier entered the plea to two counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of 68-year-old Richard Wade of Hammond, Indiana, and 62-year-old Timothy Dunlap of Lynwood, Illinois. Gibson apologized Thursday, saying he doesn’t know why he survived.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Gibson was ordered to serve 1½ years in a work-release program followed by 1½ years of probation.

Prosecutors say Gibson was intoxicated in July 2016 when the 42-foot (12.8-meter) powerboat he was operating crashed into a break wall near an East Chicago, Indiana, marina. Records say Wade and Dunlap were found dead in the water and Gibson was found walking barefoot on land.

