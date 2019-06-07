202
Man arrested in explosions that have rattled community

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 4:33 pm 06/07/2019 04:33pm
BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of small explosions that have rattled a community in eastern Pennsylvania.

Police in Washington Township in Northampton County say the FBI and local police took 44-year-old Jason Muzzicato into custody Friday morning. They say he faces federal charges.

Authorities searched Muzzicato’s home and his business, Bangor Motor Works, and say they found evidence at both locations tying him to the explosions. They did not provide specifics. Miller says the motive is unclear.

A woman who answered the door at Muzzicato’s home Friday declined to comment to The Morning Call newspaper of Allentown.

Police have been probing several explosions and the discovery of several other unexploded devices in the township since late March. No injuries have been reported.

