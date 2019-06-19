202
Man arrested for slapping reporter’s hand at Trump’s rally

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 2:32 pm 06/19/2019 02:32pm
President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd after speaking at his re-election kickoff rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested outside the arena where President Donald Trump made his reelection announcement for trying to slap a cellphone out of a journalist’s hand.

The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday that 51-year-old Daniel Kestner is facing a battery charge for trying to slap the phone out of the hand of Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams.

An arrest report says Williams was filming Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center. In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Kestner.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct for shoving another man about a block from the arena.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
