Man arrested after stealing police cruiser, biting officer

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 1:33 pm 06/24/2019 01:33pm
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man tried to steal a police cruiser, jumping inside the vehicle during another person’s traffic stop and later biting the officer in the car.

Lt. Daniel Mederos of the Nashua Police Department says Officer Michael Kekejian was outside conducting a motor vehicle stop in Nashua on Sunday when a 24-year-old man hopped into his vehicle.

Kekejian then jumped into the driver’s seat on top of the man. The two fought as the cruiser struck a fence and porch. The man then bit Kekejian and drove around an intersection before hitting a park bench and coming to a stop in Sullivan Park.

Authorities say Kekejian was treated at a hospital and released after taking the man into custody.

The man faces multiple charges include felony theft and reckless conduct.

