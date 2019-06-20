202
Man, 82, bound over for trial in 1976 killings in Wisconsin

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 11:29 am 06/20/2019 11:29am
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Marinette County, Wis., Jail shows Ray Vannieuwenhoven. Eighty-two-year-old Vannieuwenhoven has been charged in Marinette County with first-degree murder in the deaths of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys at a park in Silver Cliff, Wis., 43 years ago. Sheriff's detective Todd Baldwin testified Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that tests of Vannieuwenhoven's DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene. He's scheduled to enter a plea July 1. (Marinette County Jail via AP File)

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — An 82-year-old man will face trial on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a couple at a Wisconsin park 43 years ago.

A judge in Marinette County determined Wednesday that there’s enough evidence to send the case against Raymand Vannieuwenhoven to trial.

Vannieuwenhoven is accused in the killing of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys in 1976 at McClintock Park in Silver Cliff, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

WLUK-TV reports sheriff’s detective Todd Baldwin testified Wednesday that tests of Vannieuwenhoven’s DNA from a licked envelope matched DNA from the crime scene. Investigators didn’t have any major leads until last year when a DNA lab in Virginia identified the genealogical background of the suspect.

Vannieuwenhoven is scheduled to enter a plea July 1.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

National News
