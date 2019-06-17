202
Home » National News » Man, 24, pleads guilty…

Man, 24, pleads guilty in transgender woman’s 2016 death

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 7:36 pm 06/17/2019 07:36pm
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a 24-year-old Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder of victims he targeted because they were transgender.

The Birmingham News reports that Denzell Thomas, whose trial was set to begin this week, entered the pleas Monday in Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace’s courtroom and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded to the 2016 killing of Hason “Jazz” Alford and the wounding of another victim the same year.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe L. Roberts said both victims were targeted because they were “transgender and vulnerable.”

Alford, who was from North Carolina, was found fatally shot on Sept. 23, 2016, at a hotel.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!