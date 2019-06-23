202
Home » National News » Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits…

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits California near Pacific Coast

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 1:06 am 06/23/2019 01:06am
Share

SCOTIA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake has hit near the Pacific coast of Northern California.

The agency says the earthquake struck at 8:53 p.m. at a spot 17.3 miles (27.9 kilometers) southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles (9 kilometers.)

Media reports says the earthquake was felt in the region. There are no immediate reports of damage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!