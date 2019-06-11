202
Home » National News » Louisiana deputy accused of…

Louisiana deputy accused of sexual abuse remains with agency

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 8:36 am 06/11/2019 08:36am
Share

ST. BERNARD, La. (AP) — A lawsuit claiming a teenage girl was subjected to sexual abuse by a Louisiana jail deputy has been settled and the deputy remains with the agency.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office settled the federal lawsuit against 69-year-old Eddie Williams for $200,000 in March.

The suit was filed in December 2016. It claimed Williams ordered the girl to masturbate and disrobe in front of a surveillance camera while she was incarcerated from June 2015 to January 2016.

The newspaper says an attorney for the sheriff’s office confirmed the amount of the settlement. The report says Williams still works for the sheriff’s office but is now employed in the fleet maintenance division.

___

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!