202
Home » National News » Lawsuit: Thrill ride maker…

Lawsuit: Thrill ride maker knew of defect before fatal crash

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 3:54 pm 06/04/2019 03:54pm
Share

A lawsuit filed against an amusement ride maker says the company knew years before about a defect that caused a deadly crash at the Ohio State Fair.

The family of an 18-year-old who died at the fair and three others who were seriously injured in 2017 filed the lawsuit Monday against Dutch manufacturer KMG.

Attorneys say they have a letter sent by the company in 2012 that shows it knew about a design flaw that could cause rusting.

KMG previously has said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam where a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart and ejected two passengers.

The company did not respond to a call seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!