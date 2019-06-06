202
Home » National News » Lawsuit: Drugmaker improperly used…

Lawsuit: Drugmaker improperly used charity to pay kickbacks

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 7:54 am 06/06/2019 07:54am
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a pharmaceutical firm improperly used a charity to pay kickbacks that subsidized Medicare patients’ copayment obligations, allowing the firm to keep raising prices for the drug.

The suit filed Wednesday claims the scheme was designed to enable Mallinckrodt to raise the price of Acthar from $50 to $32,000. The drug is used to treat acute exacerbations in multiple sclerosis, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Mallinckrodt could face fines of nearly $240 million. Prosecutors say the scheme operated from 2010-2014, causing the submission of millions of dollars in false Medicare claims for the drug. Drug companies are not allowed to cover patients’ copayments.

Mallinckrodt said it intends to vigorously defend itself against the allegations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!