202
Home » National News » Lawmakers at bat for…

Lawmakers at bat for annual charity baseball game

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 10:20 pm 06/26/2019 10:20pm
Share
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., waits to bat during the third inning of the Congressional Baseball Game at National's Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers stepped up to the plate Wednesday for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a summer tradition that raises money for charity.

Members of Congress squared off in a rivalry that resembles the partisan split in the House and Senate. Democrats and Republicans played under evening lights at Nationals Park, home of Washington’s Major League Baseball team.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was seriously injured two years ago when a gunman opened fire on Republicans during practice, notched a hit in Wednesday’s game.

But Democrats prevailed in the seven-inning contest, winning 14-7.

The Congressional Sports for Charity foundation supports The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, honoring officers at the scene of the 2017 shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!