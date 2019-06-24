202
Last of 6 Texas men charged in Missouri gun theft sentenced

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 1:32 pm 06/24/2019 01:32pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two Dallas men who helped steal 654 firearms in Springfield, Missouri, have been sentenced to federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Raynord Hunt was sentenced Friday to eight years and four months in prison without parole. And 29-year-old Keith Lowe was sentenced to six years without parole. Both men were charged with aiding and abetting.

They were among six men charged with stealing handguns and shotguns from United Parcel Service trailers in October 2017. The weapons were being shipped from Beretta Firearms in Maryland to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

Four other Texas men were sentenced in late May for their roles in the theft.

The men also must pay more than $206,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said in May that only 73 of the guns have been recovered.

