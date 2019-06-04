202
Home » National News » Kentucky man accused of…

Kentucky man accused of beating infant, causing 27 fractures

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 10:04 am 06/04/2019 10:04am
Share
This Thursday, May 30, 2019, booking photo provided by Madison County Detention Center shows Sean Dykes, in Richmond, Ky. Dykes is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries. News outlets report Dykes was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a minor and domestic violence. (Madison County Detention Center via AP)

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of punching his infant daughter and repeatedly slamming the 3-month-old on the ground, causing 27 bone fractures and other injuries.

News outlets report 24-year-old Sean Dykes was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a minor and domestic violence.

An arrest report says authorities responding to a report of a wounded infant last week found the girl with fractures, bruises, bleeding in her eyes and other possible internal injuries.

Richmond Police Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson said “it’s unimaginable that a father could do this to their daughter.”

Dykes also was accused in March of shoving his girlfriend and her mother to the ground and attempting to strangle one of them.

He’s being held without bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!