Kansas parks department employee dies in ATV accident

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 7:53 am 06/27/2019 07:53am
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas parks department says an employee died when his all-terrain vehicle overturned and rolled down an embankment at the Milford Wildlife Area.

The agency said in a news release that 48-year-old Mark Jackson, of Milford, died Tuesday when he was pinned underneath the ATV.

Jackson was a seasonal employee of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. He was spraying weeds when the accident occurred.

Parks Secretary Brad Loveless said Jackson made a favorable impression on his co-workers in the short time he worked for the agency.

Topics:
National News
