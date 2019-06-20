202
Judge: Teenager charged in parents' deaths not competent

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 12:25 pm 06/20/2019 12:25pm
FILE - This March 4, 2019, booking file photo released by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Elijah Walker. Police say the 19-year-old Oklahoma man told his younger brother that he fatally shot their parents because they were communicating with him telepathically and were Satan worshippers. A judge has ruled that Walker isn't competent to be tried for first-degree murder.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge says a 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his parents and who is described by his attorney as “very mentally ill” isn’t competent to be tried for first-degree murder.

Michael Elijah Walker was remanded to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Wednesday and was committed to a state mental health hospital for treatment.

Walker is charged in the March 4 shooting deaths of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel Walker at their home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

An affidavit says Walker’s sibling told police his older brother “shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshippers.”

Michael Walker’s defense attorney, Derek Chance, on Thursday called Walker “acutely paranoid and delusional.”

