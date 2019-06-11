202
Judge refuses earlier release for post-Katrina shooter

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 7:10 pm 06/11/2019 07:10pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to order an earlier release date for a former New Orleans police officer convicted in deadly shootings of unarmed civilians following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Robert Faulcon is currently set for release on Dec. 25, 2020. He sought an earlier release based on 2018 prison reform legislation.

The First Step Act included provisions allowing federal inmates to earn 54 days a year of good behavior credit rather than 47. However, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown said in a ruling Monday that the good behavior provision doesn’t take effect until July. She said Faulcon’s request for an immediate recalculation of his sentence “lacks merit.”

Faulcon sought an Oct. 20, 2020, release date with home confinement beginning in April.

National News
