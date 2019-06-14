202
Home » National News » Judge: Enough evidence for…

Judge: Enough evidence for case against Lil Durk to proceed

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 8:13 pm 06/14/2019 08:13pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial against a Chicago rapper accused in an Atlanta drive-by shooting will move forward.

WSB-TV reports Durk Derrick Banks, whose stage name is Lil Durk, was in court Friday for a hearing about his alleged involvement in a Feb. 5 shooting outside a downtown Atlanta restaurant.

Atlanta Police Detective Jeffrey Churchill says Lil Durk was seen on video shooting a man near The Varsity while he was driving. The judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Banks and co-defendant Deavonte Bennett to go to trial.

The men face five felony counts including criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault. During the hearing, an attorney for Banks cast doubt on whether his client was the shooter.

Banks’ song “Turn Myself In,” has nearly 7 million views on YouTube.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!