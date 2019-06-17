202
Home » National News » Judge declares mistrial on…

Judge declares mistrial on remaining counts in Benghazi case

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 6:36 pm 06/17/2019 06:36pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. judge has declared a mistrial on 15 remaining charges against a Libyan militant who was found guilty last week of playing an instrumental role in the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

The mistrial in the case of Mustafa al-Imam was declared Monday in Washington after a jury could not reach a decision on 15 counts. The same jury last week found al-Imam guilty of two different counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.

Al-Imam is the second militant to stand trial in connection with the attacks that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Ahmed Abu Khattala (hah-TAH’-lah), the head of an Islamist extremist militia who directed the attacks, was convicted in 2017 on terrorism-related charges but acquitted of murder. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!