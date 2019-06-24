202
Judge approves $24 million settlement over Rams’ PSLs

By The Associated Press June 24, 2019 4:17 pm 06/24/2019 04:17pm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL’s Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. approved the settlement Monday.

Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. Thousands of fans in St. Louis had purchased PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the domed stadium where the Rams played in St. Louis. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California after 21 seasons.

The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to get 30% of the original purchase price, a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.

Topics:
National News NFL News Sports
