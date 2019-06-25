202
Home » National News » 'Jeopardy!' champ out of…

‘Jeopardy!’ champ out of World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 1:28 pm 06/25/2019 01:28pm
Share
"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer didn’t have as much success in his first appearance at two World Series of Poker events in Las Vegas.

Tournament spokesman Seth Palansky said Tuesday that Holzhauer and Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton played about five hours Monday before finishing out of the money in a tag-team tournament.

That was Holzhauer’s second event of the day.

Earlier, the 32-time “Jeopardy!” winner finished short of the prize pool in 454th place among some1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold’em tournament.

Holzhauer had planned donate half of any winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless high school students.

Holzhauer won more than $2.4 million on the TV game show.

He has made several donations to charities in recent weeks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News Other Sports News Sports TV News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!