202
Home » National News » Iowa town's police chief…

Iowa town’s police chief accused of lying about hours worked

By The Associated Press June 27, 2019 1:57 pm 06/27/2019 01:57pm
Share

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — The police chief of a small eastern Iowa town has been placed on paid leave while facing accusations that she misreported the hours she’d been working.

Black Hawk County court records say Katherine “Kate” Krieger, of Jesup, is charged with theft, felonious misconduct in office and four counts of records tampering.

Her attorney, Tom Frerichs, said Thursday that Krieger believes the charges are excessive and unjustified. Frerichs says she intends to plead not guilty.

City clerk Sheila Steffen says a special City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday evening has but one item on the agenda: the potential termination of Krieger. Steffen says Krieger has been chief since August 2018.

The Black Hawk County town of about 830 residents employs a full-time chief and two part-time officers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!